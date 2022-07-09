Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

SKIN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Emfo LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

