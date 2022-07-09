Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Security National Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

