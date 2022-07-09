Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.