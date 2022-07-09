Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

