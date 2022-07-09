PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.44.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

