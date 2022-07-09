RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.22.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,696 shares of company stock valued at $318,576 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

