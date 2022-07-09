PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -549.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 39,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

