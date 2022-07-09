Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $650.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $615.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PANW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $629.66.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $524.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.