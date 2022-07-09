Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $29.46 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

