Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of -0.95. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

