Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 70.41.

Shares of RIVN opened at 31.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 28.22 and a 200-day moving average of 49.18. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

