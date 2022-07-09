Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

PROV stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.55. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

