JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.02 and last traded at $70.92. Approximately 7,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,121,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 281,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 260,765 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

