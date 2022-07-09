Lev Mizikovsky Buys 19,011 Shares of Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 19,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,022.00 ($26,042.47).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advance ZincTek alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 44,861 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,722.00 ($61,453.42).

On Thursday, May 12th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 45,043 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,086.00 ($61,702.74).

On Monday, May 9th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 55,742 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,484.00 ($76,358.90).

On Thursday, April 28th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 20 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$40.00 ($27.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance ZincTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance ZincTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.