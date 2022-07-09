Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 7.6%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 2,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 406,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $867.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 2.74.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.