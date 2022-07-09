Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 220,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,585,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

TELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,596 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

