Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Summer Infant stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

