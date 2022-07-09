Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Summer Infant stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.89.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.
About Summer Infant (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
