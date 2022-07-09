Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 8.4% Higher

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.46. 71,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,096,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 887,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,375,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.