IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 8%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 117,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,530,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.36.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $708.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.