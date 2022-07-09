Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 7.8%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 175,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,653,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.13.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.