Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 8.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.31. 64,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,397,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.49 million, a PE ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,950,000 after buying an additional 1,297,636 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 528.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

