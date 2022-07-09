Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 8% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.63. 9,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,765,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

