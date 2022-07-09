Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Up 8.3%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.39 and last traded at $101.39. Approximately 19,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 882,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

