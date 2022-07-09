T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.63.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

