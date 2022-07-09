Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 3.7%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 2,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Cricut alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,070,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,553,379.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 346,104 shares of company stock worth $4,397,873 over the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cricut by 84.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cricut by 16.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cricut by 38.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cricut by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.