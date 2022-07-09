Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 3.7%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 2,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,070,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,553,379.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 346,104 shares of company stock worth $4,397,873 over the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cricut by 84.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cricut by 16.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cricut by 38.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cricut by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
