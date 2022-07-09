BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 3.3%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.51. 14,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 926,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. Analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.