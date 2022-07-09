BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 3.3%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.51. 14,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 926,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. Analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $61,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,731,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 50.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 1,223,808 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

