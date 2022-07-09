ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.43 and last traded at $52.04. 864,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,913,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.