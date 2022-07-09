ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.43 and last traded at $52.04. 864,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,913,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.