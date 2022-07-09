ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 205,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,233,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $8,010,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $7,319,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 343,823 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $3,418,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $1,697,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

