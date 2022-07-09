Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Down 2.2%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.19. 6,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 721,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.
About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.