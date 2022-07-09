Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Down 2.2%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.19. 6,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 721,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 22.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 135,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

