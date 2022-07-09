Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBCP. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $299.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.88 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.