MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MMYT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.
About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
