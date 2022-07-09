Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.
