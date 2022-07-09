Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

