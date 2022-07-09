Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.60.

Shares of NDSN opened at $207.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day moving average is $222.70.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

