Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $220.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Shares of HON opened at $173.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $190.68. Honeywell International has a one year low of $168.96 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

