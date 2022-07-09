KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 589,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 179,650 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.