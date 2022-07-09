KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
