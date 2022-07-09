Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $325.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.17.

ILMN opened at $197.04 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.65.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

