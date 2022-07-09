Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $796.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.76. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 479,338 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 792.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

