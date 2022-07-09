Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.58.
ICPT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
