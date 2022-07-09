ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.90.

ICLR opened at $217.95 on Friday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $196.34 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.37.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

