NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.73. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.51.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
