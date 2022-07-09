Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of HAYN opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

