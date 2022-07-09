Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

