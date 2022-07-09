Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.70 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.31% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

