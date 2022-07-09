Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

