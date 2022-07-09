Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.75. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $372.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

