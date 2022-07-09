Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.33.

AZPN stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $210.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

