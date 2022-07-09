Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56.

On Monday, June 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24.

On Thursday, May 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92.

Shares of NET opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.