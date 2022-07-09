Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $157.00 to $196.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $177.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.41.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $57,872.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,285. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

