Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.98 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

