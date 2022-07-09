Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.98 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
