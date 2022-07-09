EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EQBBF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.75.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.