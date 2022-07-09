Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARBK. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of ARBK opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

